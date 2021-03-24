Left Menu

EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID vaccines

Last week, the European Unions chief executive warned that the EU would not hesitate to take action against third-party nations. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU has approved the export of some 41 million vaccine doses to 33 countries in the last six weeks and believes that it stands at the forefront of international vaccine-sharing efforts.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:34 IST
EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID vaccines

The European Union is moving toward stricter export controls to ensure more COVID-19 shot supplies for the bloc that should boost its flagging vaccine drive.

The EU's executive body said Wednesday on the eve of a summit of the 27 leaders that it has plan ready to that more vaccines produced in the bloc are available for its own citizens before they can be shipped for exports. EU nations have been specifically stung by the United Kingdom, which has received some 10 million doses from EU plants while they say nothing came back from Britain. The EU now insists on reciprocity as it sees vaccination rates in Britain racing upwards, while the bloc proceeds at a crawl.

The EU has been specifically irked by Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca. Last week, the European Union's chief executive warned that the EU would not hesitate to take action against third-party nations. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU has approved the export of some 41 million vaccine doses to 33 countries in the last six weeks and believes that it stands at the forefront of international vaccine-sharing efforts.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey tells U.S. at NATO that Russian defence purchase is 'done deal'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that Ankaras purchase of Russian air defences was a done deal, adding that the NATO allies needed a roadmap to discuss their disagree...

Medimix launches 100% Natural, Anti-bacterial and Skin Nourishing Hand Sanitizer Gel

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, March 24 ANINewsVoir Medimix the flagship brand from the renowned AVA Group today announced the launch of its new range of Hand Sanitizer Gel. Medimix Hand Sanitizer Gel brings out the age-old goodness of Medimix i...

Germany funds vaccine assistance for Holocaust survivors

Germany has committed millions of dollars in extra funding to help ensure all Holocaust survivors are able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, an organisation that handles claims on behalf of Jewish victims said Wednesday.By virtue o...

NC welcomes renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan

National Conference on Wednesday welcomed the renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan, saying the end of hostilities between the two nations will have a major impact on the furtherance of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.In a stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021