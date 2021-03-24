Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:35 IST
Nagaland reports one new COVID-19 case, tally rises to 12,226

After 10 days without any new COVID-19 case, Nagaland on Wednesday reported a fresh infection pushing the coronavirus tally to 12,226, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

One more person also recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,979.

''1 +ve case of COVID-19 reported today at Dimapur. 1 +ve patient of COVID-19 have recovered in Mokokchung,'' the Health minister said in a tweet.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 97.98 per cent as 11,979 people out of the total caseload of 12,226 have recovered from the disease, said Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 update.

Nagaland now has two active COVID-19 cases -one each in Kohima and Dimapur districts, he said.

Altogether 91 people including 10 with comorbidities have succumbed to the infection so far and 154 have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,35,549 samples for COVID-19, including 75,324 on RT-PCR, 37,512 on TrueNat and 22,713 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Ritu Thurr said the state has so far administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 56,739 people.

Of the total people administered the vaccine, 35,345 are frontline workers, 11,810 are healthcare professionals, 7,734 senior citizens and 1,850 people above 45 years with specified comorbidities, he said.

A total of 7,737 healthcare workers and 12,206 frontline workers have received the second shot of the COVID- 19 vaccine, he said.

