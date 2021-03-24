Left Menu

Germany drops Easter shutdown plan, Merkel apologises

Merkel said that, even without the Easter shutdown, decisions she has taken with the state governors offer a framework to beat back the new wave of coronavirus infections.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:46 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday dropped plans for a five-day shutdown in Germany over Easter, which had prompted confusion and criticism. She called the idea a mistake and apologized to the Germans.

Merkel announced the decision after calling a hastily arranged videoconference on Wednesday with Germany's 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions. The same group had come up with the unexpected plan for deeper restrictions over Easter, which was announced early Tuesday.

The plan was to make Thursday next week — the day before Good Friday — a "rest day," with all shops closed, and only allow supermarkets to open on Easter Saturday. Since Friday and Monday are already holidays, that would have created a five-day shutdown of public life — on top of existing lockdown restrictions, which were extended through April 18.

The plan had raised many questions about logistical details, which remained unresolved, and also was criticized because there had been no public discussion of it before it emerged in the small hours of Tuesday following lengthy haggling.

"The idea of an Easter shutdown was drawn up with the best intentions because we must urgently manage to slow and reverse the third wave of the pandemic," Merkel said. "However, the idea ... was a mistake — there were good reasons for it but it could not be implemented well enough in this short time." "This mistake is my mistake alone," she told reporters. "A mistake must be called a mistake, and above all, it must be corrected — and if possible, that has to happen in time." "At the same time, of course, I know that this whole matter triggers more uncertainty — I regret that deeply and I apologize to all citizens," she said.

Infection numbers in Germany have been rising again as the more contagious variant of the virus that was first detected in Britain has become dominant in the country.

Germany has registered more than 75,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago.

Merkel said that, even without the Easter shutdown, decisions she has taken with the state governors offer a "framework" to beat back the new wave of coronavirus infections.

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

