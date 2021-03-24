Left Menu

Syria to send emergency oxygen to Lebanon as hospitals run out

Hasan did not specify if the patients on respirators had COVID-19. "This response ...will save Lebanese lives and is enough for three days until supplies arrive," Hasan was quoted as saying by SANA.

Updated: 24-03-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:00 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Needpix

Syria is sending emergency supplies of oxygen to Lebanon, where hospitals have 1,000 patients on respirators and are about to run out, ministers in both countries were quoted as saying on Wednesday. Syria will send 75 tonnes of oxygen over three days, its health minister, Hassan al-Ghobash, told state news agency SANA.

Lebanese hospitals have only a single day's supply left as bad weather has prevented transport ships from docking, its caretaker health minister, Hamad Hasan, told Syrian state broadcaster Ekhbariya. Hasan did not specify if the patients on respirators had COVID-19.

"This response ...will save Lebanese lives and is enough for three days until supplies arrive," Hasan was quoted as saying by SANA. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Kinda Makieh; editing by John Stonestreet)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

