'Nothing worse than COVID' - Spaniards line up as AstraZeneca shots resume

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:14 IST
Spain restarted using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, with little sign public enthusiasm has been dented by a week-long suspension over potential side effects. Along with a dozen other European countries, Spain stopped using the shot early last week amid concerns of a rare blood-clotting condition, but then revoked the suspension after Europe's medicines agency backed the vaccine.

"We have to put prejudice and urban myths aside and move forward," civil servant Jose Manuel Plaza said from his car after getting the shot at a drive-through vaccination clinic in the southern province of Huelva. Some countries, including Germany, have reported a reluctance among some people to have the AstraZeneca shot following the suspension, creating a headache for authorities dealing with a new wave of infections.

After falling to its lowest level since August, Spain's infection rate has begun to creep up, prompting concern of a resurgence ahead of the Easter holidays. Under Spain's vaccination strategy, AstraZeneca shots are given to key workers up to 65 years old, while vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are reserved for elderly and clinically vulnerable people.

Authorities have administered nearly one million AstraZeneca shots out of a total of 6.4 million. Outside Atletico Madrid's Wanda football stadium, which has been converted into a mass vaccination centre, people queued up to receive their injection.

"I am happy to receive the vaccine. I think that you have to be positive and there is nothing worse than COVID," said 30-year old health worker Cristina Gonzalez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

