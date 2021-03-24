Health News Roundup: Poland reports 30,000 new coronavirus cases daily; Spaniards line up as AstraZeneca shots resume and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India detects 'double mutant' coronavirus variant in western state

India has detected a "double mutant variant" of the novel coronavirus in 206 samples in the worst-hit western state of Maharashtra, a senior government official said on Wednesday. The new variant was also detected in nine samples in the capital New Delhi, the director of the National Centre for Disease Control, Sujeet Kumar Singh, told a news conference.

'Nothing worse than COVID' - Spaniards line up as AstraZeneca shots resume

Spain restarted using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, with little sign public enthusiasm has been dented by a week-long suspension over potential side effects. Along with a dozen other European countries, Spain stopped using the shot early last week amid concerns of a rare blood-clotting condition, but then revoked the suspension after Europe's medicines agency backed the vaccine.

Hong Kong halts BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, investigates packaging

Hong Kong authorities halted the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech on Wednesday, citing defective packaging, in a move that triggered scenes of confusion in inoculation centres across the city. The suspension comes as the Asian financial hub has faced a sluggish take-up of vaccines due to dwindling confidence in China's Sinovac vaccine and fears of adverse reactions.

Women in 40s, 50s who survive COVID more likely to suffer persistent problems: UK studies

Women in their 40s and 50s appear more at risk of long-term problems following discharge from hospital after COVID-19, with many suffering months of persistent symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness and brain fog, two UK studies found on Wednesday. One study found that five months after leaving hospital, COVID-19 patients who were also middle-aged, white, female, and had other health problems such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, tended to be more likely to report long-COVID symptoms.

Britain to launch new health security agency to battle pandemics

Britain will launch a new health security agency next week to better prepare for and tackle pandemics by bringing together its testing, analytical and scientific capabilities, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. The new agency, called the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), will be headed up by Jenny Harries, England's deputy chief medical officer, who has been at the forefront of the government's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore expands COVID-19 vaccinations to younger age group

Singapore said on Wednesday it has opened up its COVID-19 immunisation drive to a younger age group, after more than half of its elderly population signed up for or received their vaccinations. Residents aged 45 to 59 years can now register to receive vaccines, of which 1.1 million doses have so far been administered in Singapore, with 310,000 people having completed the full regimen, health minister Gan Kim Yong told a media briefing.

China triples output of COVID-19 vaccines from early February: Xinhua

China's daily output of COVID-19 vaccines has reached about 5 million doses, more than tripling the 1.5 million-dose daily production rate on Feb. 1, official media said on Wednesday. China has supplied more than 100 million doses domestically, the Xinhua news agency said on its social media page, citing Xiao Yaqing, the minister of industry and information technology.

Hungary hospitals under 'extraordinary' pressure as pandemic sweeps eastern Europe

Hungary's hospitals are under "extraordinary" pressure from rising coronavirus infections and hundreds of volunteers have joined hospitals to help treat patients, the surgeon general said on Wednesday. Like much of central and eastern Europe, Hungary managed to curb infections during the first wave of the pandemic in March-April last year with fast and strict lockdown measures.

Poland reports daily record of almost 30,000 new coronavirus cases

Poland reported a record 29,978 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the government prepares to toughen restrictions amid a worsening third wave of the pandemic. The government ordered theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas to close last week after a rise in cases, fuelled by the more contagious variant first found in Britain. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

