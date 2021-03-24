Holi celebrations banned in Pune amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The district and civic authorities in Pune on Wednesday announced that Holi celebrations in public and private places are banned amid a surge in the daily count of COVID-19 infections.

In an official order, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said in light of the rise in cases of coronavirus, Holi celebrations in public spaces such as hotels, resorts and other public spots in the rural areas are banned.

Housing societies are also not permitted to hold Holi celebrations on their premises on March 28 and 29, the order stated.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has also banned celebrations in resorts, hotels, open spaces and housing societies within the city limits.

Strict action will be taken against violators of the order under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it was stated.

