Merkel says British coronavirus variant more dangerous to children

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:04 IST
A variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain, and now spreading in Germany, is more dangerous to young people, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"The British mutant, and this is the difference with the spring, is proven to be more dangerous in children and young people so we need to put the protection of schools more front and centre than with the original virus," she told lawmakers.

