Left Menu

MP CM seeks support in state's anti-coronavirus campaigns

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:11 IST
MP CM seeks support in state's anti-coronavirus campaigns

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed concern over the spurt in coronavirus cases in the state and appealed to the people to help the government in making its campaigns against the pandemic a success.

The chief minister wrote letters to religious heads, political parties, different organisations and media, seekin their support in making the government's 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' and 'Meri Holi Mere Ghar' campaigns successful.

''We need everyone's help in the awareness campaign and whatever steps are required to be taken to break the virus chain, will be taken,'' a public relations department official quoted Chouhan as saying.

The economic activities will continue, but breaking the chain of infection is the top priority of the state government, he said.

The administration told Chouhan that nearly 1,700 coronavirus cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, including 450 in Indore and 385 in Bhopal, the official said.

''There is a need to take special measures in these two cities and also for taking other precautions,'' the CM was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Wednesday visited the government-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal to review the preparations at the COVID-19 centre.

He said that 390 beds are available at present in the COVID-19 centre and arrangements are being made for 120 more soon.

In the days to come 400 more beds will be made available, he said.

On the ongoing vaccination process, the minister said that 26 lakh doses have been administered to people and from April 1, persons above 45 years of age will also be vaccinated.

He also urged the people to wear masks for their and their family's safety and appealed to them to come forward to raise awareness on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, sources say

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India SII, the worlds biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. The mo...

Nisargopchar Mahotsav observed at Urulikanchan’s Nisargopchar Ashram

Nisargopchar Mahotsav has been observed on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Urulikanchans Nisargopchar Ashram in association with the Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy, to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Th...

Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out steps to reform internet rules

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps on Wednesday to reform internet rules, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms....

Polish hospitals under strain as coronavirus cases hit 2021 record

Poland reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday just shy of 30,000, as the pandemic cripples hospitals in some parts of the country and the government mulls sending patients to different regions to help cope.Poland has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021