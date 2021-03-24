Left Menu

Healthcare services witnessing revolutionary transformation in J-K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the healthcare services in the union territory is witnessing a revolutionary transformation with his administration committed to ensuring quality and affordable services to the people.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:22 IST
With an aim of promoting good health and expanding the outreach of comprehensive primary healthcare services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha e-inaugurated 73 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Health and Wellness Centres under the Ayushman Bharat scheme across the union territory.

''The healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a revolutionary transformation in the past several months. Unprecedented work is being done for advancement and upgradation of medical facilities for ensuring quality and affordable healthcare services in the UT,'' he said. The Lt governor remarked that the government was making committed efforts to fully integrate AYUSH with the healthcare delivery system, besides promoting good health through preventive, rehabilitative, mitigative and curative interventions of the Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy (ISM&H).

Speaking on the significance of the AYUSH system of treatment and medicine, he said this system of medicine focuses on the overall wellness of a person. ''It not only treats a patient but also guides people for adopting a healthy lifestyle along with teaching yoga and other natural, healthy practices,'' he said.

Sinha observed that AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres would be a game changer in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in promoting the AYUSH sector, so that a comprehensive primary health care through AYUSH principles and practices is provided to the community for achieving the basic objective of holistic wellness model by advocating self-care and home remedies amongst the community. He laid special emphasis on creating awareness and sensitising all stakeholders and health service providers about the strengths of AYUSH systems for optimum utilisation of its potential, and revival of the traditional systems of medicine.

Sinha also expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing reforms in the healthcare sector by establishing two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Kashmir, besides sanctioning several medical colleges and hospitals for overall revamping of the healthcare sector here.

Meanwhile, the Lt governor interacted with the staff of various Health and Wellness centres and enquired about their functioning, daily and monthly patient in-take and free of cost healthcare services being provided to patients in these centres.

Sinha also launched ''Arogya Siddhi'', a compendium of clinical outcomes of AYUSH Interventions across the union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

