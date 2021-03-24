Left Menu

AP logs 585 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

PTI | Vja | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:23 IST
Amaravati, Mar 24 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 585 fresh cases of coronavirus, the largest single day spike after December 9, pushing the caseload to 8,95,121.

A total of 1.48 crore tests have been conducted so far and the overall infection positivity rate was 6.03 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

Four persons succumbed to COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday while 251 recovered, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases mounted to 2,946 after 8,84,978 patients recovered from the infection and another 7,197 died in the state.

Chittoor district reported 128, Guntur 99, Visakhapatnam 81 and Krishna 63 fresh cases in the 24 hours.

East Godavari saw the addition of 42, Anantapuramu 36 and Kurnool 35 new cases while the remaining districts reported less than 25 each.

Only Kadapa district added eight new cases.

Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality each.

