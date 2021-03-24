Left Menu

Nepal sounds high alert in border areas as COVID-19 cases rise in India

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:28 IST
Nepal sounds high alert in border areas as COVID-19 cases rise in India

The Nepal government on Wednesday sounded a high alert at border transit points following a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

Stringent checking has been adopted at the transit points in eight districts of the country’s Province 2, according to the Armed Police Force (APF) Chhinnamasta Brigade Headquarters, Mahottari district.

The province shares 464 kms long border with India, stretching from Saptari district in the east to Parsa district in the west.

There are 67 Border Outposts (BOPs) and 35 Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) of the APF along the border. The APF personnel assigned at these outposts have been directed to conduct strict checking of people entering Nepal from India via these transit points.

Deputy Inspector General of APF, Chandra Prakash Gautam told media persons that they have instructed the border outposts to set up health desks at the transit points, establishing coordination with COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee and the local governments in all the eight districts.

It has been decided to set up health desks, adopt strict checking at the border areas, keeping the APF and the Nepal Police on alert for containing the contagion and mobilising the Army at the major border transit points.

The meeting of the District Crisis Management Committee chaired by Chief District Officer and Committee coordinator, Ashman Tamang, also decided to manage beds at the Narayani Hospital, Bagahi health post, Pokhariya Hospital and Bhikhampur health post for treatment of COVID-19 patients, in view of the possibility of an increase in cases.

The committee has urged the general public not to gather in a group of over 25 people while celebrating the Holi, keeping in mind the risk coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 276,389.

Of the total cases so far, 272,187 people have recovered whereas 3,020 died, according to the ministry.

In the past 24 hours, 90 people were discharged while one died.

Currently, there are 1,182 active cases in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, sources say

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India SII, the worlds biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. The mo...

APEDA organizes virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Nepal

In a bid to strengthen the footprint of Indias agricultural and processed food products export to Nepal, APEDA organized a virtual Buyer Seller Meet BSM in association with Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.The BSM was organised yesterday on 23rd M...

Nisargopchar Mahotsav observed at Urulikanchan’s Nisargopchar Ashram

Nisargopchar Mahotsav has been observed on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Urulikanchans Nisargopchar Ashram in association with the Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy, to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Th...

Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out steps to reform internet rules

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps on Wednesday to reform internet rules, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021