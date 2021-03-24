Left Menu

Crisis zones disadvantaged by weak COVID-19 response, Red Cross says

Countries that are not dealing with humanitarian crises have reported nearly 48 times more COVID-19 tests per capita than those facing 'severe' or 'very severe' humanitarian crises, according to a new analysis. The 32 worst crisis-hit countries had also seen fewer than 2 percent of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally, it said, despite their having nearly 19 percent of the world's population.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:30 IST
Crisis zones disadvantaged by weak COVID-19 response, Red Cross says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Countries hit hard by humanitarian crises have also been disadvantaged by a far weaker response to COVID-19 than wealthier states, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement said on Wednesday. Countries that are not dealing with humanitarian crises have reported nearly 48 times more COVID-19 tests per capita than those facing 'severe' or 'very severe' humanitarian crises, according to a new analysis.

The 32 worst crisis-hit countries had also seen fewer than 2 percent of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally, it said, despite their having nearly 19 percent of the world's population. "What our data shows is that the response to COVID-19 also discriminates," said Jagan Chapagain, Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The highest per capita death tolls from coronavirus have on the whole been in wealthier countries whose older populations are disproportionately likely to die from it. The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement said it was launching a new plan to counter some of the more severe inequities facing crisis-hit states and in all, the appeal was seeking 2.729 billion Swiss francs (nearly $3 billion).

In Asia, its study said nearly two thirds of vaccines administered so far are in the most developed countries - including Singapore, Japan, Republic of South Korea, Australia and Thailand. By contrast, fewer than 4% of the region's vaccine doses have gone to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan and North Korea. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, sources say

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India SII, the worlds biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. The mo...

APEDA organizes virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Nepal

In a bid to strengthen the footprint of Indias agricultural and processed food products export to Nepal, APEDA organized a virtual Buyer Seller Meet BSM in association with Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.The BSM was organised yesterday on 23rd M...

Nisargopchar Mahotsav observed at Urulikanchan’s Nisargopchar Ashram

Nisargopchar Mahotsav has been observed on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Urulikanchans Nisargopchar Ashram in association with the Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy, to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Th...

Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out steps to reform internet rules

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps on Wednesday to reform internet rules, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021