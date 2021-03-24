Left Menu

Mexico president says to step up vaccine rollout against COVID-19

Mexico City | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday his government would step up the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 in order to better protect the population against a potential new wave of infections.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said his government had taken the decision to inoculate more people, using the armed forces and medical personnel to help.

He also said a delivery of 2.7 million AstraZeneca vaccines from the United States could arrive on Sunday or Monday.

