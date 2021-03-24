Combined Sputnik V, AstraZeneca vaccine's interim trial results due in two months - Ifax

Interim trial results of a vaccine against COVID-19 combining Russia's Sputnik V and Britain's AstraZeneca shots are expected in two months, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund chief as saying on Wednesday.

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of RDIF, which is marketing Sputnik V across the world, said trials of the combined vaccine would start next week in the United Arab Emirates, Interfax reported.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)