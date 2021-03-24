Left Menu

Brazil hoping for surplus U.S. COVID-19 vaccines, says minister

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:21 IST
Brazil hoping for surplus U.S. COVID-19 vaccines, says minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil has "good prospects" of receiving surplus COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, but those surplus doses would only arise "slowly" given U.S. priorities, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Wednesday.

In a congressional hearing on efforts to get vaccines to curb Brazil's surging coronavirus outbreak, Araujo said vaccine-producing countries like the United States, India and China had legislation restricting exports of shots and active ingredients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

