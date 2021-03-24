Brazil hoping for surplus U.S. COVID-19 vaccines, says minister

Brazil has "good prospects" of receiving surplus COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, but those surplus doses would only arise "slowly" given U.S. priorities, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Wednesday.

In a congressional hearing on efforts to get vaccines to curb Brazil's surging coronavirus outbreak, Araujo said vaccine-producing countries like the United States, India and China had legislation restricting exports of shots and active ingredients.

