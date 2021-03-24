Left Menu

COVID-19: 2,298 new cases in Karnataka, 12 deaths

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

For the second consecutive day on Wednesday, Karnataka logged over 2,000 fresh cases, reporting 2,298 new infections and 12 related fatalities.

With the addition of the new cases, the caseload mounted to 9,75,955 and the toll to 12,461, a health department bulletin said.

The state reported 2,010 cases on Tuesday.

A total of over 2,06,74,133 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,013 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,398 cases today.

The day also saw 995 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the cumulative tally to 9,46,589 discharges.

According to the bulletin, out of 16,886 active cases, 16,743 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 143 are in ICU.

Seven deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban today, Mysuru 2, and one each from Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Koppal.

Kalaburagi accounted for 118 cases, Tumakuru 94, Bidar 82, Udupi 79, Mysuru 74, Hassan 60, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,21,236, followed by Mysuru 55,046 and Ballari 39,566.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,05,152, followed by Mysuru 53,550 and Ballari 38,805.

