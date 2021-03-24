The European Union refined its rules on the export of COVID-19 vaccines, giving it a clearer right to block shipments to countries such as Britain with higher inoculation rates and to those not exporting their own vaccine doses. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Some 29 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were found during an inspection at a plant in Italy over the weekend, a French official said, and checks are still needed to assess whether they were export-bound. * Chancellor Angela Merkel ditched a plan agreed on Tuesday for an extended Easter holiday to try to break a third wave of the pandemic, apologising to lockdown-weary Germans after the hastily-conceived plan triggered a backlash.

* France may widen its restrictions to three other regions, including the Rhone region that houses the major city of Lyon. * Belgium will close schools, non-food stores and hairdressers for four weeks from Saturday, in a sharp renewed lockdown designed to contain a rising third wave of COVID-19 infections.

AMERICAS * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government would step up the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 in order to better protect the population against a potential new wave of infections.

* Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths, as pot-banging protests erupted across the country during an address by President Jair Bolsonaro in which he defended his pandemic response and pledged to ramp up vaccinations. * Cuba will administer experimental COVID-19 shots to nearly the entire population of the capital, Havana, by May as health authorities carry out massive interventional studies and late stage trials.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to meet demand at home as infections rise, two sources told Reuters, as the country has detected a new "double mutant variant" of the virus.

* Hong Kong authorities halted the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech, citing defective packaging, in a move that triggered scenes of confusion in inoculation centres across the city. * Vietnam called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation programme that began earlier this month.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The first 165,000 of up to 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in Ghana.

* Jordan cemetery struggles as people rush to pay for graves to bury relatives amid a record surge of deaths from COVID-19 MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Interim trial results of a vaccine against COVID-19 combining Russia's Sputnik V and Britain's AstraZeneca shots are expected in two months, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund chief as saying. * AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours after health officials publicly criticized the drugmaker for using "outdated information" to show how well the immunization worked.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equities dipped and the dollar inched to a four-month high Wednesday as concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and the potential for higher taxes in the United States weighed on investor sentiment.

* German tourists flocking to the sunny shores of Mallorca for Easter are a boon for a few local businesses, but closed hotels and restaurants across the island are a reminder that Spain's tourism sector is still years away from full recovery. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Jagoda Darlak and Aditya Soni; Editing by Robert Birsel and Alex Richardson)

