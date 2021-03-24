Left Menu

Fauci: AstraZeneca likely to release new statement on its COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:49 IST
AstraZeneca Plc is likely to come out with a new, modified statement about its COVID-19 vaccine after a data and safety monitoring board expressed concern that the data in the company's recent public statement were outdated, U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both expressed concern about the trajectory of the pandemic during a briefing with reporters, despite a vaccination process that has led to 84 million people in the United States getting one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

