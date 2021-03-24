Left Menu

Dharavi, Mumbais largest slum, on Wednesday recorded 62 new coronavirus cases, a significant growth in daily cases after a gap of nearly 10 months, a civic official said.On May 18 last year, Dharavi had reported 85 such cases.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:22 IST
Dharavi's COVID-19 count grows by 62 to 4,531

Dharavi, Mumbai's largest slum, on Wednesday recorded 62 new coronavirus cases, a significant growth in daily cases after a gap of nearly 10 months, a civic official said.

On May 18 last year, Dharavi had reported 85 such cases. However, the infection count had started dropping gradually due to factors like lockdown, migration out of the slum and a number of steps taken by the administration, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

''However, with the new virus strain and easing of restrictions on movement, the cases have witnessed a surge again,'' he said.

With this, the overall case count in Dharavi reached 4,531, he added.

''The BMC's aggressive campaign of rapid antigen test has helped us detect more and more infection cases. We will continue the drive and also isolate the patients as soon as possible to avoid further spread,'' the official said.

Mumbai city reported 5,185 COVID-19 cases, the BMC said, adding that its overall tally rose to 3,74,611.

A total of 2,088 people were discharged, which took the city's tally to 3,31,322, while six deaths pushed the fatality to 11,606, the civic body said.

