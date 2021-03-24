Left Menu

COVID: 39 more deaths, 2,634 new cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:27 IST
The infection count in Punjab climbed to 2,20,276 with 2,634 fresh COVID-19 cases while 39 more fatalities took the toll to 6,474 in the state on Wednesday.

The number of active cases increased from 19,403 on Tuesday to 20,522 on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 351 cases, Ludhiana 320, Mohali 303, Amritsar 290, Patiala 276 and Hoshiarpur 249, among districts which witnessed new cases.

The districts which saw deaths included Jalandhar (11), Hoshiarpur (4), Kapurthala (4) and Rupnagar (4).

A total of 1,455 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,93,280, according to the bulletin.

There are 29 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 293 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 57,03,944 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh hit a new high in the number of coronavirus cases this year with 249 more people getting infected with the contagion, taking the total count to 25,130.

The death of a 33-year-old man took the COVID-related toll to 365, according to the medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 2,066 on Tuesday to 2,178 on Wednesday, it said.

A total of 136 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of those recovered 22,587, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,98,087 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,71,952 tested negative while reports of 149 samples were awaited, it said.

