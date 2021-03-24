Sudan to receive first batch of Sinopharm vaccines, SUNA reports

Sudan to receive first batch of Sinopharm vaccines, SUNA reportsReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:26 IST
Sudan will receive its first shipment of 250,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, state news agency SUNA said on Wednesday.
Sudan became the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to receive vaccine doses through the COVAX facility this month when 828,000 doses of the shot produced by AstraZeneca arrived in the East African country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
