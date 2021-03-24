Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 23k people vaccinated in Delhi by Wednesday evening

It was the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navratri.Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:34 IST
COVID-19: Over 23k people vaccinated in Delhi by Wednesday evening

Over 23,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital by 6 pm on Wednesday, officials said.

The number of beneficiaries was less as compared to previous days as dispensary-based session sites are not functional on Wednesday and Friday, an official said. In the age bracket 45-59 years, 2,454 beneficiaries received the shots, while 10,481 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.

The second dose of vaccine was given to 6,852 people, he said, adding, 1,835 frontline workers and 1,645 healthcare workers got their first shots.

A total of 23,267 people were vaccinated across the city and one case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded by 6 pm, officials said.

Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since Monday. Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present, spanning both government and private facilities.

He had announced that the number of daily inoculations in Delhi will be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

Delhi reported 1,254 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest in over three months, while six more people succumbed to the pathogen.

This is the highest number of cases since December 18 when 1,418 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,101 cases on Tuesday. It was the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navratri.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Icelandic volcano could erupt for years, creating 'perfect tourist' attraction

A volcano in Iceland spewing lava into the sky since it erupted last Friday could continue its spectacular display for years, potentially becoming a new tourist attraction on the island known for its natural wonders.Thousands of Icelanders ...

U.S. health watchdog objects to Kraft Heinz ads targeting healthy foods

A U.S. consumer advocacy group has filed a complaint against food and beverage major Kraft Heinz Co for disparaging healthy foods including broccoli, salmon and tofu in its advertisements from recent years. The Center for Science in the Pub...

Akbar moves Delhi HC against Ramani's acquittal in defamation case, hearing tomorrow

Former Union minister M J Akbar has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed against her over the allegations of sexual harassment.The plea is schedu...

German court turns to top European judges for help on Facebook data case

A court in Germany hearing an appeal by Facebook against data curbs imposed by the countrys antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it would seek guidance from the European Court of Justice on the case. The move effectively defers a verdict in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021