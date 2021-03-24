COVID-19: Over 23k people vaccinated in Delhi by Wednesday evening

Over 23,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital by 6 pm on Wednesday, officials said.

The number of beneficiaries was less as compared to previous days as dispensary-based session sites are not functional on Wednesday and Friday, an official said. In the age bracket 45-59 years, 2,454 beneficiaries received the shots, while 10,481 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.

The second dose of vaccine was given to 6,852 people, he said, adding, 1,835 frontline workers and 1,645 healthcare workers got their first shots.

A total of 23,267 people were vaccinated across the city and one case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded by 6 pm, officials said.

Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since Monday. Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present, spanning both government and private facilities.

He had announced that the number of daily inoculations in Delhi will be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

Delhi reported 1,254 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest in over three months, while six more people succumbed to the pathogen.

This is the highest number of cases since December 18 when 1,418 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,101 cases on Tuesday. It was the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navratri.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

