Left Menu

UK may introduce tougher COVID measures on French arrivals, says PM Johnson

Britain might have to introduce tougher measures on arrivals from France, particularly hauliers, to reduce the possibility of new variants of COVID-19 entering the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. I'm afraid we can't rule out tougher measures and we will put them in if necessary," Johnson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:10 IST
UK may introduce tougher COVID measures on French arrivals, says PM Johnson
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain might have to introduce tougher measures on arrivals from France, particularly hauliers, to reduce the possibility of new variants of COVID-19 entering the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. Asked whether France should be put on the red list, which is a category of countries from which most travel to Britain is banned, Johnson told a parliamentary committee that testing hauliers would have an impact on trade flows.

"I think we now, in all seriousness, need to look at the situation at the Channel. I'm afraid we can't rule out tougher measures and we will put them in if necessary," Johnson said. "We will take a decision, no matter how tough, to interrupt that trade, to interrupt those flows, if we think that it is necessary to protect public health and to stop new variants coming in, and it may be that we have to do that very soon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament passes bill that gives primacy to L-G in Delhi; Kejriwal says 'sad day for Indian democracy'

The Delhi government will now have to seek the opinion of the lieutenant governor before any executive action after the passage of GNCTD bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday which was termed as a sad day for Indian democracy by Delhi Chief Mini...

CBI files case against DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Wednesday filed a case against DHFL and Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with criminal conspiracy in PM Gramin Awaas Yojana and loan case. They had opened a fictitious Bandra Branch of DHFL to ...

India, Madagascar navies undertake joint patrol of Madagascar's Exclusive Economic Zone

In a move aimed at ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, Indian Navy Ship Shardul and Malagasy Naval Ship Trozona on Wednesday undertook joint patrol of Madagascars Exclusive Economic Zone and participated in PASSEX. Accord...

Prince Harry joins Aspen Institute commission on misinformation

Prince Harry will be joining the Aspen Institutes six-month commission aimed at tackling misinformation. The institute announced on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will be joining the Commission on Information Disorder.According to The Hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021