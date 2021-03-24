Left Menu

Italy reports 460 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 21,267 new cases

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:12 IST
Italy reports 460 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 21,267 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 460 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 551 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,267 from 18,765 the day before.

Some 363,767 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 335,189, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament passes bill that gives primacy to L-G in Delhi; Kejriwal says 'sad day for Indian democracy'

The Delhi government will now have to seek the opinion of the lieutenant governor before any executive action after the passage of GNCTD bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday which was termed as a sad day for Indian democracy by Delhi Chief Mini...

CBI files case against DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Wednesday filed a case against DHFL and Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with criminal conspiracy in PM Gramin Awaas Yojana and loan case. They had opened a fictitious Bandra Branch of DHFL to ...

India, Madagascar navies undertake joint patrol of Madagascar's Exclusive Economic Zone

In a move aimed at ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, Indian Navy Ship Shardul and Malagasy Naval Ship Trozona on Wednesday undertook joint patrol of Madagascars Exclusive Economic Zone and participated in PASSEX. Accord...

Prince Harry joins Aspen Institute commission on misinformation

Prince Harry will be joining the Aspen Institutes six-month commission aimed at tackling misinformation. The institute announced on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will be joining the Commission on Information Disorder.According to The Hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021