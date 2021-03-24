Left Menu

Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in country crosses 5.21 crore

New Delhi, Mar 24 PTI The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.21 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.A total of 5,21,97,380 vaccine doses have been given, according to a provisional report till 7 pm.

Updated: 24-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:32 IST
New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.21 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 5,21,97,380 vaccine doses have been given, according to a provisional report till 7 pm. These include 79,56,925 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 50,47,927 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 84,33,875 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been given the first dose and 32,02,183 FLWs who have received the second dose.

Besides, 2,26,01,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 49,54,848 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have been administered the first dose.

Total 13,54,976 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Wednesday, the sixty eighth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 12,14,055 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 1,40,921 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 12,14,055 people include 8,47,798 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 2,55,672 individuals aged 45-60 with comorbidities. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

