UK reports 98 new COVID-19 deaths and 5,605 new cases

The United Kingdom reported 98 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 112 a day earlier, official daily data showed.

The country reported 5,605 new cases of the disease, up from 5,379 a day earlier.

The data showed that a total 28.65 million people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 2.53 million people had received a second dose.

