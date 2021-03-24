UK reports 98 new COVID-19 deaths and 5,605 new cases

UK reports 98 new COVID-19 deaths and 5,605 new casesReuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:46 IST
The United Kingdom reported 98 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 112 a day earlier, official daily data showed.
The country reported 5,605 new cases of the disease, up from 5,379 a day earlier.
The data showed that a total 28.65 million people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 2.53 million people had received a second dose.
