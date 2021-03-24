UK and EU say looking to create "win-win" situation on COVID-19 vaccines

Left Menu

Britain and the European Commission said they are discussing how they can work together to create a "win-win" situation on COVID-19 vaccines after the bloc threatened to take tougher measures to curb the export of deliveries of shots.

Updated: 24-03-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:35 IST
Britain and the European Commission said they are discussing how they can work together to create a "win-win" situation on COVID-19 vaccines after the bloc threatened to take tougher measures to curb the export of deliveries of shots. The European Commission has threatened to ban exports to countries like Britain that have higher vaccination rates but do not export shots to the EU. The aim is to safeguard supplies for the bloc’s own citizens as they face a third wave of the pandemic.

"Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific steps we can take - in the short-, medium- and long term - to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens," they said in a joint statement. "In the end, openness and global cooperation of all countries will be key to finally overcome this pandemic and ensure better preparation for meeting future challenges. We will continue our discussions."

