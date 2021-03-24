Mexico reports 5,714 new coronavirus cases, 579 more deaths

Mexico reports 5,714 new coronavirus cases, 579 more deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:37 IST
Mexico on Wednesday reported 5,714 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 579 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,208,755 cases and 199,627 deaths, health ministry data showed.
The ministry has said the real number of cases and deaths are likely substantially higher than the confirmed ones.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
