Left Menu

Facebook, Twitter must do more to stop COVID-19 anti-vaxxers, U.S. states say

Attorneys general for 12 U.S. states on Wednesday accused Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc of doing too little to stop people from using their platforms to spread false information that coronavirus vaccines are unsafe. In a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the Democratic attorneys general said "anti-vaxxers" lacking medical expertise and often motivated by financial gain have used the platforms to downplay the danger of COVID-19 and exaggerate the risks of vaccination.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:39 IST
Facebook, Twitter must do more to stop COVID-19 anti-vaxxers, U.S. states say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Attorneys general for 12 U.S. states on Wednesday accused Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc of doing too little to stop people from using their platforms to spread false information that coronavirus vaccines are unsafe.

In a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the Democratic attorneys general said "anti-vaxxers" lacking medical expertise and often motivated by financial gain have used the platforms to downplay the danger of COVID-19 and exaggerate the risks of vaccination. They called on both companies to enforce their own community guidelines by removing or flagging vaccine misinformation.

The letter said anti-vaxxers control 65% of public anti-vaccine content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and have more than 59 million followers on those platforms and Google's YouTube. It also said some misinformation targets Blacks and other communities of color where vaccination rates are lagging.

"Given anti-vaxxers' reliance on your platforms, you are uniquely positioned to prevent the spread of misinformation about coronavirus vaccines that poses a direct threat to the health and safety of millions of Americans in our states and that will prolong our road to recovery," the letter said. Facebook spokeswoman Dani Lever said the company has removed millions of pieces of COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation, and tries to combat "vaccine hesitancy" by regularly directing users to reliable information from health authorities.

Twitter said it has removed more than 22,400 tweets in connection with its policy toward COVID-19 posts, and prioritizes removing content that could cause "real-world" harm. Wednesday's letter was signed by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Zuckerman, Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc, are scheduled to testify on Thursday before two House of Representatives subcommittees about combating online disinformation. The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 124 million people worldwide, and caused more than 2.7 million deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid setbacks, prosecutors abandon some claims in U.S. Capitol riot cases

Prosecutors made some serious claims after the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, saying they had evidence rioters planned to kill elected officials, suggesting a Virginia man at the building received directives to gas lawmakers, and accusing anot...

Finland proposes home lockdown for Helsinki residents for first time during pandemic

The Finnish government on Wednesday proposed locking down residents of five cities, including the capital Helsinki, and only allowing people to leave their homes for limited reasons, to curb rising coronavirus infections and hospitalisation...

Biden nominates Pakistani-American as Federal Trade Commissioner

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a Pakistani-American associate professor of law to be a Federal Trade commissioner.Lina Khan, who is in her early 30s, has been nominated for the unexpired term of seven years from September 26,...

Privileges Committee of RS finds no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy

The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha has found no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy after he complained of being allegedly manhandled at Visakhapatnam airport.In its 70th report to the Upper House, the committee heade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021