Raipur: Fresh guidelines ban people's entry at tourist spots

In view of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the last one week, the Raipur district administration on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines, including banning the entry of people in tourism spots and prohibiting religious, social, political and other programmes, to contain the spread of infection, an official here said.

As per the guidelines, Holi Milan celebrations or other public gatherings have been banned, although 'Holika Dahan', a religious ritual associated with the festival, has been allowed to take place in the presence of only five persons in adherence with COVID-19 measures, he said.

Seven days of home quarantine has also been made mandatory for people entering capital Raipur from other states by air, train or by road.

Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan issued the order in this regard late this evening, the public relations department official said.

''All kinds of religious festivals, cultural and political programmes, sports, exhibitions and fairs, functions and public programmes have been banned. Religious places will remain open for only paying obeisance at personal level and people can enter places of worship individually, but organising any kind of group or public programmes will be prohibited there,'' it said.

Similarly, all kinds of dharna (sit-in), public gatherings, rallies, processions and public demonstrations will also be banned, it added.

Programmes like marriage, funeral, etc will be allowed with the maximum presence of 50 persons, and adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, like wearing masks, social distancing, etc, will be mandatory.

A written permission will be required from the District Magistrate, ADM or SDM for holding such functions, it said.

Public entry in all tourism spots of the district has been banned till further orders.

On two-wheelers and in four-wheelers, two and four persons respectively will be allowed to travel.

Places where the density of COVID-19 positive patients will be more then such areas will be declared as Containment Zones.

Except the relaxations given in the guidelines, gathering of five or more than five people in any public places will be banned, it said.

In public places, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

In case of violation, the state government will impose fine and any kind of refusal to pay fine will attract legal action, it said.

Similar guidelines are also being issued in other districts of the state, the official said.

