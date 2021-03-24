Covid-19 claims five more lives in UP

Covid-19 claimed five more lives raising the death toll due to infection in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to 8,769.

The state also reported 737 new cases of coronavirus infection, raising the caseload to 6,09,443, a state government medical bulletin said.

Advertisement

Of the five deaths, state capital Lucknow reported four deaths, while one was reported from Ayodhya.

Of the 737 new cases, Lucknow reported 220. In the past 24 hours, 185 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured patients to 5,96,286.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 4,388, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)