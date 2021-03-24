Left Menu

8 test positive for new strains of COVID-19 in WB

All the infected persons will be brought to the city- based Beliaghata ID hospital where a separate ward has been set up for their treatment, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least eight persons in West Bengal have tested positive for new strains of COVID-19, a senior official of the state health department said on Wednesday.

Out of them five have been found to be infected by the UK-strain, while the rest with the South African strain, he said.

''Those who have been found infected by the new strains had tested positive for COVID-19 between March 7 and March 13.

Later when they started showing different symptoms, their swab samples were sent to Kalyani testing centre where the strains were proved,'' the official said.

The eight affected are between 25 and 44 years of age, he added.

The state health department have spotted seven of them - three in the city, two in Nadia district one each in Howrah and Basirhat. One person is from Jamshedpur, the official said.

''We could not locate the person who is from Jamshedpur. We are in touch with the other infected persons and are monitoring their health conditions,'' the official said.

All the infected persons will be brought to the city- based Beliaghata ID hospital where a separate ward has been set up for their treatment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Amid setbacks, prosecutors abandon some claims in U.S. Capitol riot cases

Prosecutors made some serious claims after the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, saying they had evidence rioters planned to kill elected officials, suggesting a Virginia man at the building received directives to gas lawmakers, and accusing anot...

Finland proposes home lockdown for Helsinki residents for first time during pandemic

The Finnish government on Wednesday proposed locking down residents of five cities, including the capital Helsinki, and only allowing people to leave their homes for limited reasons, to curb rising coronavirus infections and hospitalisation...

Biden nominates Pakistani-American as Federal Trade Commissioner

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a Pakistani-American associate professor of law to be a Federal Trade commissioner.Lina Khan, who is in her early 30s, has been nominated for the unexpired term of seven years from September 26,...

Privileges Committee of RS finds no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy

The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha has found no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy after he complained of being allegedly manhandled at Visakhapatnam airport.In its 70th report to the Upper House, the committee heade...
