Ukraine reports record coronavirus deaths amid vaccine concerns

Ukraine reported a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, as the health ministry sought to ease concern over the safety of vaccines. Ukraine also recorded a record number of hospitalisations as the more transmissible British variant of the virus sweeps the country.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said there were 342 deaths over the past 24 hours, up from 333 in the previous 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 death toll to 30,773. Stepanov said 14,174 new infections were reported, increasing total cases to around 1.6 million.

A record 5,438 Ukrainians were taken to hospital with COVID-19 over the past day, Stepanov said on Facebook. The previous daily record was 4,887 on March 11. That level is well above the previous peak of the pandemic in late 2020 when daily hospitalisations did not exceed 2,000. Hospitalisations began to rise in late winter during the new wave of infections.

Ukraine began rolling out its vaccination programme last month but the pace is slow, with just 137,026 people receiving the first shot by Wednesday. Ukraine received 500,000 doses of India-made AstraZeneca vaccine CoviShield in February. It also expects to receive the first batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

However, there is still uncertainty about the supply of vaccines as its state Medical Procurement Agency (MPA) said it cannot accept a batch of the Sinovac shots because the local supplier did not provide the required documents. Ukraine approved Sinovac this month and the agency said it is ready to accept and study all documents required for verification.

Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim - one of Sinovac's partners - has said it has an agreement with the manufacturer to deliver 5 million doses of the vaccine in Ukraine, including 1.9 million via a state procurement scheme. Lekhim said on Wednesday it informed MPA on March 4 about the delivery, however, until that time, MPA had not confirmed its readiness to accept the batch.

"If MPA is not ready to accept the vaccine ... Lekhim will consider the possibility of transferring the vaccine to hospitals," the company said in a letter seen by Reuters.

