Left Menu

Belgium reverting to lockdown amid spike in virus cases

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-03-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 00:27 IST
Belgium reverting to lockdown amid spike in virus cases

Belgium is reintroducing strict lockdown measures in response to a worrying surge of new COVID-19 infections, with the government saying Wednesday that schools would close and residents would have limited access to non-essential businesses.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the virus variant first identified in Britain is taking a heavy toll on the health of the country's people: Confirmed cases increased 40% over the last week, and hospital admissions rose 28% following a long stable period.

“It's difficult to take such a decision, and for many it will be a deception,'' De Croo said after an emergency meeting with regional leaders. “But I'm convinced that we are going to break this third wave.'' Under the government's new order, schools and universities will no longer welcome students for in-person classes starting Monday, although kindergartens will remain open. The government's goal is to resume in-person teaching from April 19, after the Easter break.

“The largest number of infections is in the 10 to 19 age group,” De Croo said, noting that children and young adults who show no or few COVID-19 can infect parents and grandparents who become very sick and end up in the hospital.

A total of 22,763 people have died from coronavirus-related causes in Belgium, which was among the countries hit hardest when the pandemic emerged last year. About 1 million of Belgium's 11.5 million residents have received a first vaccine dose, and De Croo said the vaccination program in nursing homes had already helped reduce COVID-19 deaths.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said a recent sharp increase of COVID-19 patients in Belgium's intensive care units was worrying.

“We need to return to a simple rule: limit contacts,'' he said. “With the perspective to reopen our society in the coming months, with the absolute priority to reopen schools after Easter.'' Under the new rules kicking off Saturday, non-essential shops can remain open but customers will need to book appointments to be allowed inside. The number of customers stores can accommodate depends their size, but the maximum occupancy is 50 people. Hairdressers and beauty parlors have to close again until April 25.

“It is anger and disgust! Both for non-essential businesses and for contact trades: Where are the numbers? It's unacceptable,'' Olivier Mauen, spokesman for the independent businesses union, told public service broadcaster RTBF.

Teleworking remains mandatory, and the maximum number of adults permitted to gather outdoors is being reduced from 10 to four. Belgium's ban on non-essential travel outside the country will also remain in place over the Easter holidays, with stepped up policing at borders.

“The goal is to spend a summer with a lighter spirit,'' De Croo said. “It is within our reach.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid setbacks, prosecutors abandon some claims in U.S. Capitol riot cases

Prosecutors made some serious claims after the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, saying they had evidence rioters planned to kill elected officials, suggesting a Virginia man at the building received directives to gas lawmakers, and accusing anot...

Finland proposes home lockdown for Helsinki residents for first time during pandemic

The Finnish government on Wednesday proposed locking down residents of five cities, including the capital Helsinki, and only allowing people to leave their homes for limited reasons, to curb rising coronavirus infections and hospitalisation...

Biden nominates Pakistani-American as Federal Trade Commissioner

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a Pakistani-American associate professor of law to be a Federal Trade commissioner.Lina Khan, who is in her early 30s, has been nominated for the unexpired term of seven years from September 26,...

Privileges Committee of RS finds no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy

The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha has found no breach of privilege of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy after he complained of being allegedly manhandled at Visakhapatnam airport.In its 70th report to the Upper House, the committee heade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021