Vienna, nearby provinces reinstating lockdown over Easter, minister says

Vienna and two nearby provinces are reinstating a lockdown with all-day restrictions on movement over Easter, shifting from the current nighttime curfew to ease pressure on hospitals from rising coronavirus infections, Austria's health minister said.

The full lockdown will take effect on Thursday, April 1 and last until the following Tuesday in the provinces of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober told a news conference on Wednesday evening. Non-essential shops will close over the same period.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)