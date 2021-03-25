Left Menu

Brazil set to pass 300,000 deaths as Bolsonaro pledges more COVID-19 coordination

Latin America's biggest country, already home to the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after the United States, has become the global epicenter of COVID-19 deaths, with one in four global fatalities currently a Brazilian. The outbreak is reaching its worst ever stage in the country, fanned by a patchy vaccine rollout, an infectious new variant and a lack of nationwide public health restrictions.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 25-03-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 00:50 IST
Brazil set to pass 300,000 deaths as Bolsonaro pledges more COVID-19 coordination
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil is set to pass 300,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro faces growing pressure to take the snowballing outbreak more seriously, slow its spread and ramp up the country's vaccination drive. Latin America's biggest country, already home to the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after the United States, has become the global epicenter of COVID-19 deaths, with one in four global fatalities currently a Brazilian.

The outbreak is reaching its worst ever stage in the country, fanned by a patchy vaccine rollout, an infectious new variant and a lack of nationwide public health restrictions. "The outlook for the coming weeks will be very difficult," former Health Minister Nelson Teich, who left the ministry after clashing with the president, told Reuters. "Our vaccination program is slow."

The 300,000-death milestone comes one day after the country recorded a record daily death toll of 3,251 fatalities and Bolsonaro gave a televised address in which he defended his handling of the pandemic - and was jeered by pot-banging protests across the continent-sized country. Bolsonaro has won international notoriety for his efforts to block lockdown measures, sow doubts over vaccines and push unproven cures like hydroxychloroquine.

However, the worsening pandemic, and the return of his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose corruption convictions have recently been annulled, allowing him to run in next year's election, appear to have forced Bolsonaro to start taking the pandemic more seriously. On Wednesday, he said the government will seek more coordination with state governors to fight the pandemic.

After a meeting with the governors, Bolsonaro said there will be weekly meetings to discuss measures to handle the COVID-19 spread in a newly launched committee. Despite the new tone, Teich said he thought the situation in Brazil could still "get much worse" if the transmission of the disease is not controlled nationally through a series of measures, including testing, case screening, isolation of infected people, quarantines and payment of financial aid for people to be able to stay at home.

"The disease is now dictating its own evolution, because we are not able to control it," he said. "It is a difficult situation." (Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, in Brasilia, writing by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top US Senator seeks to boost India-US cooperation

A top American Senator, who plays a major role in shaping the countrys foreign policy, has sought to boost the India-US cooperation, particularly in the clean energy and climate change sector.During the confirmation hearing of Samantha Powe...

U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of remarks by independent U.N. expert Agnes Callamard in The Guardian alleging a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her.The Guardian newspaper reported on...

U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge -statement

The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russias challenging behavior, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

The SP 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day.The remarks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021