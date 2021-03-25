Left Menu

Mexico's president vows to take care of Chagas patients

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - P resident Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed on Wednesday that Mexico would take care of indigenous patients in the Yucatan region who had been diagnosed with Chagas disease but given neither government tests nor treatment. He spoke after the Thomson Reuters Foundation revealed this week that patients in Oxkutzcab municipality had not received the anti-parasitic medication many need to treat Chagas.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-03-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 01:09 IST
Mexico's president vows to take care of Chagas patients
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed on Wednesday that Mexico would take care of indigenous patients in the Yucatan region who had been diagnosed with Chagas disease but given neither government tests nor treatment.

He spoke after the Thomson Reuters Foundation revealed this week that patients in Oxkutzcab municipality had not received the anti-parasitic medication many need to treat Chagas. "We're going to hear them out," he told a news conference at the National Palace when asked about the untreated patients. "We're going to ask the health minister...to take care of it."

Chagas, which is spread by infected blood-sucking bugs, is a parasitic disease that can enlarge the heart over years then cause sudden death. For those meeting certain requirements, treatment is given free by the government. Medication cannot be bought so there is no alternative for those who fall through the net, with rural indigenous communities facing extra barriers accessing help.

But a lack of proactive testing, scant understanding of the disease and a shortfall of medical personnel mean that most of Mexico's Chagas patients never even find out they are carriers. Chagas afflicts about 7 million people globally and is known as a silent killer because it so often goes undetected.

Traditionally thought of as a disease affecting South America's rural poor, Chagas is increasingly found in urban areas and richer countries like the United States and Spain. Asked about how the government would tackle the disease, Lopez Obrador said he would strengthen the health system and maintain higher, pandemic levels of staff and infrastructure.

An official from Mexico's disease control agency Cenaprece told the Thomson Reuters Foundation it would soon start looking for new and more acute Chagas cases by testing children and women of child-bearing age in 78 high-risk areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top US Senator seeks to boost India-US cooperation

A top American Senator, who plays a major role in shaping the countrys foreign policy, has sought to boost the India-US cooperation, particularly in the clean energy and climate change sector.During the confirmation hearing of Samantha Powe...

U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of remarks by independent U.N. expert Agnes Callamard in The Guardian alleging a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her.The Guardian newspaper reported on...

U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge -statement

The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russias challenging behavior, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

The SP 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day.The remarks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021