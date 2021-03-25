Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes 300,000, health ministry says

Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 passed the 300,000 mark on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry.

The South American country had 89,992 cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours and 2,009 COVID-19 deaths, the ministry said, one day after reporting a record 3,251 deaths.

