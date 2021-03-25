France reports 65,373 new confirmed coronavirus cases

France reports 65,373 new confirmed coronavirus casesReuters | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 04:27 IST
France reported 65,373 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, more than four times the number of cases officially registered the previous day, health ministry data showed.
The number of deaths due to the COVID-19 disease was up by 248 over the last 24 hours, totalling 93,180, the ministry said.
