China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on March 24, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 10 from eight cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,136, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

