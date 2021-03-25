AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated U.S. trial results

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its vaccine was 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and that it has submitted the results to the U.S. Data and Safety Monitoring Board.

The development comes after health officials publicly criticized the drugmaker for using "outdated information" to show how well the immunization worked.

