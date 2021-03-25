Left Menu

Canada says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, but adds blood clot warning

Canada's health department on Wednesday continues to back AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine even as it updated its label to provide information on rare blood clots associated with a low platelet count following an immunization shot. Health Canada said it has not received any reports of these blood clots to date.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 07:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 07:21 IST
Canada says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, but adds blood clot warning

Canada's health department on Wednesday continues to back AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine even as it updated its label to provide information on rare blood clots associated with a low platelet count following an immunization shot.

Health Canada said it has not received any reports of these blood clots to date. Canada, which is using AstraZeneca doses manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, has received 500,000 Covishield doses and expects to get 1.5 million more by May.

The warning label informs people to seek immediate medical attention if they develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, or persistent abdominal pain following AstraZeneca shots. "Also, seek immediate medical attention if you experience after a few days severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision, or experience skin bruising or pinpoint round spots beyond the site of vaccination that appears after a few days," the label added.

However, the health department said it had assessed the available data and has determined that the vaccine has not been associated with an increase in the overall risk of thrombosis. "Health Canada continues to be in regular contact with international regulators and the manufacturer of the AstraZeneca vaccine to review all evidence as it becomes available," the department said in its statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis of U.S. trial

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76 effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial - a tad lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticised for using outdated i...

Nike sees social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after Chinas netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was concerned about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton...

Trial hearing postponed as Samsung heir Lee has fever after surgery - media

A court hearing in a trial involving Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee has been postponed to April 22, court records showed, with South Korean newspapers saying he still has a fever after receiving emergency surgery last week. Le...

N.Korea missile test casts shadow over Biden administration, Japan Olympics

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japans prime minister said, fuelling tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration in Washington.U.N. Security C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021