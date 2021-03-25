Left Menu

Global COVID-19 infections rise for fourth consecutive week, deaths level off

COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 25-03-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 08:50 IST
Global COVID-19 infections rise for fourth consecutive week, deaths level off

The number of new deaths from the coronavirus levelled off after a six-week decrease, with just over 60,000 new deaths reported.

Europe and the Americas continued to account for nearly eight in 10 of all cases and deaths, while the only region to report a decline in fatalities was the Western Pacific, down nearly a third, compared to the previous week.

No region untouched

Infections rose notably in South East Asia, the Western Pacific, Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the World Health Organization’s Weekly Epidemiological Update.

In the African region and the Americas, infection numbers have remained stable in recent weeks, although WHO pointed to “concerning trends” in some countries within these regions.

These include Brazil, where the highest numbers of new cases were reported (508,010 new cases in a week, representing a three per cent increase)

The United States saw 374,369 new cases - a 19 per cent decrease - while India saw 240,082 new cases, a 62 per cent increase, France saw 204,840 new cases (up 27 per cent) and Italy saw little change, with a recorded 154,493 new cases.

Variants of concern

WHO said that latest data on coronavirus variants of concern, indicate that the so-called “UK” strain is present in 125 countries, across all six global regions.

This variant - VOC202012/01 - may be associated with an increased risk of hospitalization, severity and mortality, WHO noted, pointing to a study involving 55,000 COVID-19 patients between last October and January, where deaths from the UK variant were 4.1 per 1,000, compared with 2.5 per 1,000 among those infected with the previously circulating coronavirus.

Vaccine efficacy

On a more positive note, data from vaccine tests conducted in England from December 2020 to February 2021 - when VOC202012/01 was very prevalent - “showed the early real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech - BNT162b2 vaccine and AstraZeneca - ChAdOx1 vaccine against confirmed COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths”, WHO explained.

Variant 501Y.V2 predominant

The so-called “South African” variant - 501Y.V2 - is now present in 75 countries across all regions, WHO continued, in “over 90 per cent of sequenced specimens in some settings”.

Highlighting the results of a study comparing hospital admissions in South Africa during the peak of the first wave of the coronavirus in mid-July 2020 with the second wave that peaked in January 2021 - when variant 501Y.V2 was the predominant variant – WHO pointed out that “the risk of in-hospital mortality increased by 20 per cent”.

Third variant of concern

The third variant of concern, P.1, was reported in three additional countries in the last week, bringing the total to 41 nations across all regions.

WHO cited a recent analysis of hospitalizations and frequency of P.1 in Manaus city, Amazonas State, Brazil, where it was first detected, noting that it has spread widely.

“Based on the preliminary findings, P.1 is found to be 2.5 times more transmissible ... compared to the previously circulating variant, while the reinfection probability was found to be low (at) 6.4 per cent.”

Globally, on 23 March, there have been 123,419,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,719,163 deaths, reported to WHO.

As of 22 March 2021, a total of 403,269,879 vaccine doses have been administered

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reforms pushed in George Floyd's native Texas as trial nears

Outside of George Floyds public memorial last summer in Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott floated the possibility of a law named in honor of the Houston native that would take aim at police brutality. But nine months later, as a Minnea...

Merkel to not initiate confidence vote in her govt after Easter shutdown debacle

Berlin Germany, March 25 ANISputnik German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not initiate a confidence vote in her government in the parliament over the situation around the coronavirus-linked Easter lockdown. In an embarrassing U-tur...

Samsung's HKMG-based DDR5 module delivers twice the speed of DDR4

South Korean technology giant Samsung on Thursday announced the expansion of its DDR5 DRAM memory portfolio with the industrys first 512GB DDR5 module, based on High-K Metal Gate HKMG process technology, for bandwidth-intensive advanced com...

Rugby-New Zealand look for Super inspiration for grounded juniors

New Zealand hope a domestic Super Rugby-style tournament for the countrys top youth players will pave the way to internationals against Australia and Pacific nations after cross-border competition at junior level was wiped out by COVID-19.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021