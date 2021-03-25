Left Menu

This AI-powered backpack can help visually impaired navigate world

Using a Bluetooth-enabled earphone, users can interact with the system via voice queries and commands, and the system responds with verbal information. As the user moves, the backpack helps detect common challenges such as traffic signs, hanging obstacles, crosswalks, moving objects and changing elevations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 09:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / Ben Churchill

A team of developers, led by Jagadish K. Mahendran at the Institute for Artificial Intelligence, University of Georgia, has developed an artificial intelligence-powered, voice-activated backpack that can help the visually impaired navigate and perceive the world around them.

The visual assistance system is housed inside a small backpack containing a host computing unit. The computing unit is connected to a Luxonis OAK-D spatial AI camera that can be affixed to either the vest or fanny pack that holds a pocket-size battery pack providing approximately eight hours of use.

The OAK-D unit is powered by Intel Movidius VPU and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit for on-chip edge AI inferencing and is capable of running advanced neural networks while providing accelerated computer vision functions, real-time depth map from its stereo pair and color information from a single 4k camera.

"It's incredible to see a developer take Intel's AI technology for the edge and quickly build a solution to make their friend's life easier. The technology exists; we are only limited by the imagination of the developer community," said Hema Chamraj, director, Technology Advocacy and AI4Good at Intel.

Image Credit: Intel / YouTube

"Last year when I met up with a visually impaired friend, I was struck by the irony that while I have been teaching robots to see, there are many people who cannot see and need help. This motivated me to build the visual assistance system with OpenCV's Artificial Intelligence Kit with Depth (OAK-D), powered by Intel," said the developer Jagadish K. Mahendran.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 2.2 billion people around the world have a near or distance vision impairment. Solutions like the AI-powered backpack can make their lives easier by helping them navigate and perceive the world around them.

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

