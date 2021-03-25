J-K: CRPF Madadgaar helps Rajouri resident reach hospital, seek medical help
CRPF Madadgaar helped a 60-year-old man to reach the local hospital after the elderly called its helpline and informed it regarding his infected orthopaedic implant.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 09:09 IST
CRPF Madadgaar helped a 60-year-old man to reach the local hospital after the elderly called its helpline and informed it regarding his infected orthopaedic implant. Md Shakoor, a resident of Thandikashi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, was unable to get his orthopaedic implant reviewed as his village did not have access to a specialist doctor and other facilities.
Shakoor was suffering from the infection for the last two months. A team of 72nd battalion of CRPF reached the caller's location immediately.
Md Shakoor has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Rajouri and the expenses of his treatment are being borne by the CRPF Madadgaar team. "We get satisfaction after providing help to the needy," said SMO of the battalion Dr Vivekanand.
The family of the elderly lauded the help provided by the CRPF Madadgar team. "We are thankful to the team of CRPF for helping us," the son of the patient, Gulzar, said while expressing his gratitude toward the team.
CRPF Madadgaar is a 24x7 helpline by CRPF to ensure the redressal of the grievances of the citizens. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CISF jawan at Delhi airport saves life of CRPF man posted in Kashmir
CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K's Budgam
Senior IPS officer M A Ganapathy appointed NSG chief; Kuldiep Singh to head CRPF: Personnel Ministry.
725 CAPF companies to be deployed for West Bengal polls: CRPF DG
Amarnath Yatra likely to attract heavy rush, will make arrangements for successful pilgrimage: CRPF