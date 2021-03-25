Left Menu

J-K: CRPF Madadgaar helps Rajouri resident reach hospital, seek medical help

CRPF Madadgaar helped a 60-year-old man to reach the local hospital after the elderly called its helpline and informed it regarding his infected orthopaedic implant.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 09:09 IST
J-K: CRPF Madadgaar helps Rajouri resident reach hospital, seek medical help
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

CRPF Madadgaar helped a 60-year-old man to reach the local hospital after the elderly called its helpline and informed it regarding his infected orthopaedic implant. Md Shakoor, a resident of Thandikashi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, was unable to get his orthopaedic implant reviewed as his village did not have access to a specialist doctor and other facilities.

Shakoor was suffering from the infection for the last two months. A team of 72nd battalion of CRPF reached the caller's location immediately.

Md Shakoor has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Rajouri and the expenses of his treatment are being borne by the CRPF Madadgaar team. "We get satisfaction after providing help to the needy," said SMO of the battalion Dr Vivekanand.

The family of the elderly lauded the help provided by the CRPF Madadgar team. "We are thankful to the team of CRPF for helping us," the son of the patient, Gulzar, said while expressing his gratitude toward the team.

CRPF Madadgaar is a 24x7 helpline by CRPF to ensure the redressal of the grievances of the citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K Security Committee discusses cyber crimes, currency mgmt

Principal Secretary Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday chaired the 30th Union Territory Level Security Committee UTLSC meeting, to discuss the need to detect fake currency notes and to create awareness among th...

Reforms pushed in George Floyd's native Texas as trial nears

Outside of George Floyds public memorial last summer in Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott floated the possibility of a law named in honor of the Houston native that would take aim at police brutality. But nine months later, as a Minnea...

Merkel to not initiate confidence vote in her govt after Easter shutdown debacle

Berlin Germany, March 25 ANISputnik German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not initiate a confidence vote in her government in the parliament over the situation around the coronavirus-linked Easter lockdown. In an embarrassing U-tur...

Samsung's HKMG-based DDR5 module delivers twice the speed of DDR4

South Korean technology giant Samsung on Thursday announced the expansion of its DDR5 DRAM memory portfolio with the industrys first 512GB DDR5 module, based on High-K Metal Gate HKMG process technology, for bandwidth-intensive advanced com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021