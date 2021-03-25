Left Menu

QUOTES-AstraZeneca updates COVID-19 vaccine efficacy rate to 76%

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:59 IST
AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial - a tad lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticised for using outdated information.

U.S. health officials had publicly rebuked the drugmaker for not using the most up-to-date information when it published an interim analysis on Monday that said the vaccine was 79% effective. Following are comments on the latest developments

MENE PANGALOS, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, BIOPHARMACEUTICALS R&D AT ASTRAZENECA IN STATEMENT "The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis, and confirms that our COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 years and over. We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America."

JASON TETRO, INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT IN CANADA AND AUTHOR OF "THE GERM CODE" "I would say that this confirms much of what was seen in earlier trials in 18-55 (year olds) and adds the missing information regarding those over 55."

"This should help secure approval in the U.S. and increase the trust in this vaccine worldwide." BRUCE THOMPSON, PROFESSOR AT SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES AT SWINBURNE UNIVERSITY

"Basically it was a governance issue which is resolved now. We really need to take great satisfaction that all these processes are working to make sure that we know everything about the drug." "AstraZeneca has given more information and the data is looking fine. It’s a very good vaccine."

WILLIAM SCHAFFNER, PROFESSOR OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AT THE VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE "I think that this will pour some oil on the troubled waters. The vaccine efficacy against severe disease, including death, puts the AZ vaccine in the same ballpark as the other vaccines. The company continues to intend to submit the data to the FDA and its external advisory committee for an EUA which I expect to be granted."

PAUL GRIFFIN, PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND "This appears to be a very effective vaccine with no safety concerns. Hopefully, this should now give people the confidence that this vaccine is the right one to continue to use moving forward."

