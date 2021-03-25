Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections rise to five-month high; AstraZeneca vaccine is 76% effective in U.S. trail and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Cuomo gave family members special access to COVID-19 tests: Washington Post

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave family members, including his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, special access to state-administered COVID-19 tests in the early days of the pandemic, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Cuomo, a Democrat, faces calls to resign over accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct from at least eight women and disclosures that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the pandemic.

India's daily COVID-19 infections rise to five-month high

India added 53,476 COVID-19 infections overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct. 23, the health ministry data showed on Thursday. India has 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis of U.S. trial

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial - a tad lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticised for using outdated information. U.S. health officials had publicly rebuked the drugmaker for not using the most up-to-date information when it published an interim analysis on Monday that said the vaccine was 79% effective.

AstraZeneca says 29 million COVID-19 doses in Italy are for EU, poorer nations

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that some 29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines found in an inspection at a plant in Italy were destined for the EU and for donations to poorer countries via the COVAX scheme co-led by the World Health Organization. At the request of the European Commission, Italian security forces inspected a Catalent factory in Anagni, near Rome, at the weekend and found the store of vaccine doses, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

UK and EU say looking to create 'win-win' situation on COVID-19 vaccines

Britain and the European Commission said they are discussing how they can work together to create a "win-win" situation on COVID-19 vaccines after the bloc threatened to take tougher measures to curb the export of deliveries of shots. The European Commission has threatened to ban exports to countries like Britain that have higher vaccination rates but do not export shots to the EU. The aim is to safeguard supplies for the bloc's own citizens as they face a third wave of the pandemic.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,657: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,657 to 2,713,180, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 228 to 75,440, the tally showed.

Pandemic rages in Eastern Europe leaving hospitals struggling to cope

Hungary's hospitals are under "extraordinary" pressure from rising coronavirus infections, its surgeon general said on Wednesday, as the country became a hotspot in the third wave of a pandemic that has hit Central Europe especially hard. Like much of the region, Hungary managed to curb infections during the initial phase of the pandemic in March-April last year with fast and strict lockdown measures.

Rapid COVID-19 tests work as well as quarantine for travel: research

Rapid antigen tests on arrival after travel can be just as effective as quarantining to stop imported cases of COVID-19, according to new research which the travel industry hopes will convince Britain to open up its borders this summer. Britain currently bans all foreign travel, except for work, education or health reasons. However, the government is to review that next month and possibly allow it from May 17.

U.S. COVID-19 cases top 30 million as states race to vaccinate

The United States crossed 30 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as states accelerate the vaccination process by lowering age limits. Health authorities are racing to vaccinate in the face of the first uptick in new cases on a weekly basis since January. Against the advice of health experts, several states have lifted mask mandates and more infectious variants have also spread across the nation.

Canada says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, but adds blood clot warning

Canada's health department on Wednesday continues to back AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine even as it updated its label to provide information on rare blood clots associated with a low platelet count following an immunization shot. Health Canada said it has not received any reports of these blood clots to date.

