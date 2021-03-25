IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Olympics-'Once in a lifetime': torch bearers look forward to relay start IWAKI, Japan, March 24 - Masao Hashimoto has dreamed of holding an Olympic torch since 1964, the first time Tokyo hosted the Olympics, when he ran behind the torch bearers. Rena Arakawa wants to say thanks for help after the 2011 nuclear disaster forced her from her home. (OLYMPICS-2020/RELAY-TORCHBEARERS (PIX, TV), by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Chris Gallagher, 510 words)

Banksy's tribute to health workers sells for record $20 million at auction LONDON, March 23 - A Banksy painting showing a boy playing with a toy nurse as a superhero sold for more than $20 million on Tuesday, setting an auction record for the elusive British street artist. (ART-BANKSY/NHS (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 328 words)

By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic LOS BANOS, Philippines, March 23 - Researchers wearing headlamps and protective suits race to untangle the claws and wings of bats caught up in a big net after dark in the Philippine province of Laguna. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-BATS (WIDER IMAGE, PIX, TV), by Eloisa Lopez and Adrian Portugal, 534 words)

From prison camp to ballot box: North Korean defector seeks British election win BURY, England, March 24 - Sixteen years after she was left to die unremembered outside a labour camp in North Korea, Jihyun Park will enter the British political history books if she wins office in local elections this May. (BRITAIN-NKOREA/CANDIDATE (PIX, TV), by Natalie Thomas, Andy Bruce and Phil Noble, 584 words)

Prague's homeless battling COVID-19 find shelter in luxury hotel PRAGUE, March 22 - Prague city hall has rented a luxury hotel where homeless people who contract COVID-19 can convalesce and those who come into contact with someone with the disease can isolate. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-HOTEL (TV, PIX), moved, 230 words)

Mallorca's Easter revival masks a slow, painful recovery for Spanish tourism MALLORCA, Spain, March 24 - German tourists flocking to the sunny shores of Mallorca for Easter are a boon for a few local businesses, but closed hotels and restaurants across the island are a reminder that Spain's tourism sector is still years away from full recovery. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISM (TV, PIX), by Marco Trujillo and Nathan Allen, 646 words)

Brazil’s military fails in key mission: halting Amazon deforestation BRASILIA, March 24 - Two years ago, the Amazon was aflame, ravaged by arsonists and loggers. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to war. (BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/MILITARY (SPECIAL REPORT, TV, PIX), by Jake Spring, 3095 words)

Istanbul stray dogs get own starring roles in new film LONDON, March 22 - Zeytin likes to walk through the streets of Istanbul at night, Nazar easily befriends strangers, while Kartal lives on a construction site in the bustling Turkish city. (FILM-STRAY/ (TV), by Hanna Rantala, 399 words)

Egyptian Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving orphans ZAGAZIG, Egypt, March 24 - They may not be meeting the real Lionel Messi, but Islam Battah's resemblance to the Barcelona footballer is so uncanny, that the children at an orphanage in the Egyptian city of Zagazig swarm around him in delight anyway. (EGYPT-MESSI/LOOKALIKE (PIX, TV), moved, 170 words)

Surfing pet goat coolly rides the waves at California beach SAN CLEMENTE, California, March 22 - As cheering children and men frantically paddle their inflatable surfboard through the frothy Pacific waves onto the beach, one passenger placidly sits in the bow taking it all in - a large, white goat. (USA-CALIFORNIA/GOAT-SURFING (PIX, TV), by Omar Younis, 247 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX-Decades of calls for gun control in U.S., but little action

FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States EXPLAINER-After Israel's tight election, who matters and what happens next?

EXPLAINER-China, Russia vulnerable to dollar risks as sanctions from West multiply FACTBOX-How companies are encouraging employee vaccinations

FACTBOX-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Vaccine trackers (https://tmsnrt.rs/36jDuuj)

Global COVID-19 tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/32CyMHu) U.S. COVID-19 tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR)

(Compiled by Mike Collett-White, Patrick Enright, Janet Lawrence and Tiffany Wu)

