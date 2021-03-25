Left Menu

German COVID-19 cases jump by most since early Jan

Germans have been largely supportive of lockdowns but a sluggish vaccination campaign, a face mask corruption scandal involving two conservative lawmakers, and delays in test kit deliveries have been tearing at their patience.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:35 IST
The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped on Thursday by 22,657 to 2.713 million, the biggest increase since Jan. 9 as the country struggles to agree on measures to contain the third wave of the pandemic. The reported death toll rose by 228 to 75,440, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the last seven days, which the German government has used as a key metric to decide on lockdown steps, rose to 113 from 108 on Wednesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected on Wednesday demands for a vote of confidence in her government over a U-turn on a circuit-breaker lockdown over Easter that compounded discontent with her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany's struggle to contain a second wave of the coronavirus that has now morphed into a third lies in stark contrast to its successful containment of the first outbreak early last year. Germans have been largely supportive of lockdowns but a sluggish vaccination campaign, a face mask corruption scandal involving two conservative lawmakers, and delays in test kit deliveries have been tearing at their patience.

